The Eagles placed Mailata (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.

Mailata was injured in last Sunday's win over the Browns and was initially given a timetable of a "couple weeks" by coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles' left tackle will now miss a minimum of four contests. He'll be eligible to return in Week 11 versus Washington. Fred Johnson replaced Mailata at left tackle following his injury last week and should get the first crack at the job.