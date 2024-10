Head coach Nick Sirianni told reports Monday that Mailata will be out "a couple weeks" after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

It now appears Mailata's hamstring injury is serious enough to sidelined him for the immediate future. Expect Fred Johnson to serve as the Eagles' top left tackle while Mailata recovers from injury.