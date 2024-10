Mailata (hamstring) was seen using crutches after Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleedinggreennation.com reports.

Mailata was carted off the field after suffering the injury and ruled out for the remainder of the game almost immediately. Details of the injury remain unknown, but it does appear to be on the more serious side. More clarity on a recovery timeline will likely come later in the week.