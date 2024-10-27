Jordan Mason Injury: Could have played through injury

Coach Kyle Shanahan indicated after Sunday's 30-24 win over the Cowboys that Mason (shoulder) could have come back into the game if necessary, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.

Mason was deemed questionable to return after a first-half shoulder injury. He was never officially ruled out but watched Isaac Guerendo handle 14 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown. Mason will have some extra recovery time with the 49ers on bye in Week 9 before traveling to Tampa Bay for Week 10.