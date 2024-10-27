Jordan Mason Injury: Hurts shoulder on SNF

Mason (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Mason stayed down after a first-quarter run, checked back into the game but subsequently went to the locker room after rushing six times for 18 yards. He had been playing through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered in Week 6 against the Seahawks, so this is presumably an aggravation of that injury. Isaac Guerendo will lead San Francisco's backfield if Mason's unable to return Sunday.