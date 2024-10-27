Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason Injury: Hurts shoulder on SNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Mason (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Mason stayed down after a first-quarter run, checked back into the game but subsequently went to the locker room after rushing six times for 18 yards. He had been playing through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered in Week 6 against the Seahawks, so this is presumably an aggravation of that injury. Isaac Guerendo will lead San Francisco's backfield if Mason's unable to return Sunday.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News