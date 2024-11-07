Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason Injury: Limited at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:50pm

Mason (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mason handled every practice rep Wednesday, but the 49ers typically go through a more rigorous session Thursday, so his downgrade shouldn't be cause for concern. Indeed, he was seen wearing a non-contact jersey in the latter practice, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, indicating the team still is managing his lingering shoulder issue. Both Mason and Christian McCaffrey (IR, Achilles) were limited Thursday, so the situation bears watching to see if McCaffrey finally makes his season debut Sunday in Tampa Bay, or if Mason continues to be San Francisco's lead runner.

