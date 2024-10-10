Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason Injury: More information expected Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 10:30pm

Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't offer an update on Mason's (shoulder) status following Thursday's 36-24 win over Seattle, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Mason suffered a shoulder injury on a run midway through the second quarter. He returned for one carry to begin the second half but then was forced back to the sideline due to the pain and did not reenter the contest. Shanahan didn't rule out a significant injury but said the team will have more information Friday.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
