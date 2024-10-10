Jordan Mason Injury: More information expected Friday

Coach Kyle Shanahan didn't offer an update on Mason's (shoulder) status following Thursday's 36-24 win over Seattle, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Mason suffered a shoulder injury on a run midway through the second quarter. He returned for one carry to begin the second half but then was forced back to the sideline due to the pain and did not reenter the contest. Shanahan didn't rule out a significant injury but said the team will have more information Friday.