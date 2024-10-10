Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason Injury: Suffers shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 10, 2024 at 6:30pm

Mason is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to a shoulder injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mason walked off the field with trainers after a 14-yard run midway through the second quarter. The severity of the issue isn't clear, but Isaac Guerendo will take over as the 49ers' lead back while Mason is sidelined. After being evaluated in the locker room, Mason was spotted on the sideline with his helmet, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

