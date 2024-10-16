Jordan Mason Injury: To be limited Wednesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mason (shoulder) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mason attempted to play through a left shoulder injury last Thursday at Seattle, but he departed after his lone carry of the second half and didn't return. Afterward, Shanahan confirmed that Mason had an AC joint sprain and deemed the running back day-to-day. At Monday's unofficial session, Mason was sporting a non-contact jersey, and his capped practice Wednesday likely indicates the same will come to pass. Isaac Guerendo will be the biggest beneficiary Sunday against the Chiefs if Mason cedes any of his typical workload to the rest of the 49ers backfield.