Jordan Mason

Jordan Mason News: Eventful day on special teams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 12:48pm

Mason took two carries for 13 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Mason saw one less snap on offense than he did a week prior for Christian McCaffrey's return to the lineup, but the backup wound up receiving one additional carry against the Seahawks. The 25-year-old Mason also muffed a kickoff return attempt that careened off his chest, but the long-time special teams gunner fixed his own faux pa by diving to swat the ball out of bounds before Seattle could gain possession. In the scope of fantasy football, Mason's current role spelling CMC for a play or two does not carry much value heading into next Sunday's road tilt against Green Bay.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
