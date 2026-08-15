Jordan Mason News: Just three totes in preseason opener

Mason carried the ball three times for 17 yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants.

The Vikings' starters on offense played just one possession, with both Mason and Aaron Jones getting snaps on a drive that ended with a 35-yard Will Reichard field goal. Mason was productive in his first season with Minnesota in 2025, rushing for 758 yards and six TDs on 159 carries in 16 regular-season games, and he seems set to work in a timeshare with Jones once again. The 31-year-old Jones still offers more big-play potential and utility as a receiver, but Mason should see the majority of the high-value touches near the goal line.