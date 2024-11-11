Jordan Mason News: One carry with CMC back

Mason (shoulder) had one carry for five yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Mason was able to recover from a shoulder injury over San Francisco's bye week in order to suit up against Tampa Bay. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the first-half star was relegated to his usual backup role with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) making his 2024 debut off of injured reserve. This resulted in Mason assuming his regular low-usage role Sunday, a trend that should continue now that CMC is back atop the depth chart. Mason can safely be dropped in standard formats as we look towards Week 11.