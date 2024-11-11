Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason News: One carry with CMC back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 10:46am

Mason (shoulder) had one carry for five yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

Mason was able to recover from a shoulder injury over San Francisco's bye week in order to suit up against Tampa Bay. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the first-half star was relegated to his usual backup role with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) making his 2024 debut off of injured reserve. This resulted in Mason assuming his regular low-usage role Sunday, a trend that should continue now that CMC is back atop the depth chart. Mason can safely be dropped in standard formats as we look towards Week 11.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
