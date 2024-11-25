Jordan Mason News: Receives four touches Sunday

Mason rushed three times for eight yards with one reception (two targets) for five yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Green Bay.

Mason wound up logging nine snaps on offense (18 percent) in order to earn his four combined touches Sunday. San Francisco's backup has received just six carries in the three games starter Christian McCaffrey has been active for. With such little usage, Mason remains a non-factor in fantasy ahead of next Sunday's tilt at Buffalo.