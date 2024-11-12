Fantasy Football
Jordan Matthews News: Gets waived

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 11:10am

Carolina waived Matthews on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Matthews signed onto Carolina's active roster from its practice squad less than two weeks ago, but now he's on track to become a free agent if he's not claimed by another team during the current waiver period. If that happened, he'd be a candidate to potentially rejoin the Panthers' practice squad.

Jordan Matthews
 Free Agent
