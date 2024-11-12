Jordan Matthews News: Gets waived
Carolina waived Matthews on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Matthews signed onto Carolina's active roster from its practice squad less than two weeks ago, but now he's on track to become a free agent if he's not claimed by another team during the current waiver period. If that happened, he'd be a candidate to potentially rejoin the Panthers' practice squad.
Jordan Matthews
Free Agent
