Jordan Matthews News: Stays with Panthers on futures deal
Carolina signed Matthews to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Matthews appeared in four games with the Panthers in 2024, drawing just one target for zero receptions on a total of 26 offensive snaps. Carolina also signed Dominique Dafney to a similar deal Tuesday, so the two may have to compete to distinguish themselves during the offseason.
