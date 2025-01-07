Fantasy Football
Jordan Matthews headshot

Jordan Matthews News: Stays with Panthers on futures deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 7:42am

Carolina signed Matthews to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Matthews appeared in four games with the Panthers in 2024, drawing just one target for zero receptions on a total of 26 offensive snaps. Carolina also signed Dominique Dafney to a similar deal Tuesday, so the two may have to compete to distinguish themselves during the offseason.

Jordan Matthews
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
