Jordan Meredith Injury: Missing more time

Meredith (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The Western Kentucky product has been held out of practice the last two weeks due to an ankle injury, and he's now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday. Cody Whitehair is likely to serve as Las Vegas' top reserve offensive guard while Meredith is sidelined in Week 17.