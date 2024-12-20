Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Meredith headshot

Jordan Meredith Injury: Unlikely to play against Jaguars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Meredith (ankle) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.

Meredith has been unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury he likely picked up during the Raiders' loss to the Falcons this past Monday. Meredith started at left guard in that contest, but assuming he's sidelined for Sunday's game, Jackson Powers-Johnson will likely shift over to that spot while Andre James serves as the starting center.

Jordan Meredith
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now