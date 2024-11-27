Jordan Meredith News: All set for Black Friday
Meredith (shoulder) was a full participant at the Raiders' practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Meredith opened the week as a limited participant at the team's walkthrough Tuesday, but his full participation Wednesday gets rid of any doubt for his availability for Friday's contest against Kansas City. The 26-year-old will be all set to operate in his traditional role as a depth option at offensive guard in Week 13.
