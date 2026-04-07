Jordan Meredith News: Signs RFA tender with Las Vegas

Meredith (ankle) signed his restricted free agent tender with the Raiders on Tuesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Meredith ended the 2025 season on injured reserve after he suffered the injury in December. The 28-year-old started 11 of the 13 games in which he appeared last season, seeing time at center and right guard. Meredith is expected to fill a top interior reserve role in 2026 on his $3.52 million salary.