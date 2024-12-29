Jordan Mims News: Healthy scratch for Week 17

Mims (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Mims logged a season-high 23 offensive snaps against the Packers last Monday with Alvin Kamara (groin) out of action and produced 32 total yards on four carries and five catches. Kamara is sidelined again this week, but the recently signed Clyde Edwards-Helaire was elevated to the active roster Saturday to serve as one of the Saints' three healthy running backs. As such, Mims will be the odd man out versus Las Vegas.