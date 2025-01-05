Fantasy Football
Jordan Mims headshot

Jordan Mims News: Logs five touches Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Mims notched two carries for 12 yards and reeled in all three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss against Tampa Bay.

Mims suited up for his 11th game this season after being ruled a healthy scratch ahead of last week's loss to the Raiders. The second-year running back served as RB3 behind veterans Jamaal Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who both logged eight carries while Alvin Kamara (groin) and Kendre Miller (concussion) were inactive. Mims never had much of a role other than seeing some sparse third-string reps throughout the year, totaling 20 carries for 70 yards and 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 71 yards. He also spent a few days on the Saints' practice squad in late October and early November. Should New Orleans re-sign him this offseason, Mims will likely compete for a spot on the fringe of the active roster heading into the 2025 campaign.

Jordan Mims
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
