Jordan Mims News: Plays third fiddle again Week 10

Mims recorded two carries for 10 yards and gathered in one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 20-17 win against the Falcons.

Mims was once again the Saints' RB2 with Jamaal Williams (groin) sidelined for the second week in a row. The second-year running back still ran behind both starting running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill, as these two logged 17 and four carries, respectively. Mims has now totaled seven carries and three targets while filling in for Williams over the past two weeks. He'll likely have a minimal role if he once again fills in at RB2 during next week's game against Cleveland on Sunday, Nov. 17.