Jordan Mims News: Sees minimal usage in lopsided loss

Mims accrued four rushes for 16 yards and caught five of eight targets for 16 yards during Monday's 34-0 defeat to the Packers.

The undrafted rookie served as RB2 behind second-year running back Jordan Mims while Alvin Kamara (groin) was inactive. Mims logged season highs in targets and catches, as rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler faced consistent pressure throughout the night and was forced to check down over and over again. The running back still averaged just 3.6 yards per touch, which is on par with his production from the nine previous games that he suited up for this year. With two more games left in the regular season and the Saints already eliminated from the playoffs, Mims could continue to serve as RB2 if Kamara ends up being shut down for the remainder of the year.