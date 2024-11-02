Jordan Mims News: Signed to active roster

The Saints signed Mims off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Mims was waived off the active roster by the Saints on Oct. 26, but he opted to stay in New Orleans on the practice squad. He should see some meaningful snaps Sunday against the Panthers as Alvin Kamara's backup due to Jamaal Williams (groin) and Kendre Miller (hamstring) both being sidelined. Across six regular-season outings, Mims has logged five carries for 16 yards and two catches (on four targets) for 13 yards.