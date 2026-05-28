Jordan Mims News: Signs with San Fran
San Francisco signed Mims to a one-year contract Thursday.
Mims will now go to work with his third different team in as many years after spending the vast majority of last season on Tennessee's practice squad. While the 49ers' options at running back behind Christian McCaffrey are all unproven, 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James, rookie third-rounder Kaelon Black and 2024 fourth-rounder Isaac Guerendo (pectoral) are all working with an advantage over Mims in terms of draft capital.
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