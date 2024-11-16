Fantasy Football
Jordan Morgan headshot

Jordan Morgan Injury: Lands on IR with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Packers placed Morgan (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Morgan aggravated a shoulder injury during practice this week, which is serious enough for the rookie first-round pick to land on IR. He'll be forced to sit for at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 15. Sean Rhayn is the likely candidate to start at right guard for the Packers for as long as Morgan is sidelined.

Jordan Morgan
Green Bay Packers
