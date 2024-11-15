Jordan Morgan Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Morgan (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Morgan appears to have aggravated his shoulder injury during Green Bay's practice this week, as he popped up on the Packers' injury report Thursday as a limited participant before being downgraded to a DNP on Friday. Expect Sean Rhyan to take all of the Packers' first-team reps at right guard in Morgan's stead Sunday.