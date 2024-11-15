Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Morgan headshot

Jordan Morgan Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 1:30pm

Morgan (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Morgan appears to have aggravated his shoulder injury during Green Bay's practice this week, as he popped up on the Packers' injury report Thursday as a limited participant before being downgraded to a DNP on Friday. Expect Sean Rhyan to take all of the Packers' first-team reps at right guard in Morgan's stead Sunday.

Jordan Morgan
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now