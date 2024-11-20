Jordan Murray News: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Murray to their practice squad Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Murray spent some time with the Cardinals' practice squad earlier this season before inking a deal to join the Giants' practice squad Wednesday. The 24-year-old tight end has yet to appear in an NFL game after going undrafted out of Hawaii in 2023.
Jordan Murray
Free Agent
