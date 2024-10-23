Jordan Phillips Injury: Designated to return from IR
The Cowboys designated Phillips (wrist) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Phillips was placed on injured reserve Sept. 18 while in the final stages of his recovery from wrist surgery from last season. He was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session, and if he's able to practice without restriction over the next two days, he should be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers.