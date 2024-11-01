Jordan Phillips Injury: Not returning for Week 9

Phillips (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Phillips is making his way back from a wrist injury that landed him on IR on Sept. 18. The defensive tackle was designated to return Oct. 23 and has logged six straight full practices since, but the Cowboys aren't yet ready to activate him. The team has until Nov. 13 to do before his 21-day practice window expires.