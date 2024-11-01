Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Phillips headshot

Jordan Phillips Injury: Not returning for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Phillips (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Phillips is making his way back from a wrist injury that landed him on IR on Sept. 18. The defensive tackle was designated to return Oct. 23 and has logged six straight full practices since, but the Cowboys aren't yet ready to activate him. The team has until Nov. 13 to do before his 21-day practice window expires.

Jordan Phillips
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now