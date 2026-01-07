Phillips suffered an ankle injury Week 15 versus the Patriots and subsequently missed two games, but he managed to retake the field Week 18 against the Jets and play a season-high 39 percent of defensive snaps. Nonetheless, the veteran defensive tackle will now miss Buffalo's postseason run due to his placement on IR. With Phillips out, rookie second-rounder T.J. Sanders looks set for a larger role on defense, especially if DaQuan Jones (calf) isn't able to return in time for Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Jaguars.