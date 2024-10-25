Jordan Phillips Injury: Won't be activated ahead of Week 8

Phillips (wrist) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips' 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday. He was a full practice participant all week, but the Cowboys will err on the side of caution and hold the 2015 second-round pick out for at least one more week. Barring any setbacks, Phillips should be on track to make his return for the Cowboys' Week 9 contest against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 3. In the meantime, Linval Joseph and Carlos Watkins will continue to serve as Dallas' backup interior defensive lineman behind starters Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa.