Jordan Phillips News: Tallies 34 tackles in Year 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Phillips made 34 tackles (eight solo) while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2025.

Phillips, a 2025 fifth-round pick, saw consistent playing time as a rookie but struggled tremendously against the run. Despite being more impressive as a pass rusher, he failed to translate any of his seven total pressures into a sack. Phillips will work to take a step forward Year 2 under new head coach Jeff Hafley, though his upside is noticeably capped due to the presence of both Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant at defensive tackle.

Jordan Phillips
Miami Dolphins
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jordan Phillips
