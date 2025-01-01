Fantasy Football
Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Poyer (knee/finger) was held out of practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poyer also missed the Dolphins' first practice last week with the knee and finger issues, but he was ultimately able to suit up for Sunday's win over Cleveland. Miami must win its Week 18 game against the Jets in order to have any chance of making the playoffs, so Poyer is likely to do everything he can to be on the field. If he can't suit up, though, Elijah Campbell would likely start in his stead.

Jordan Poyer
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
