Jordan Poyer Injury: Iffy for Week 17

Poyer (knee/finger) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Browns.

Poyer popped up on the Dolphins' injury report early this week and logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression. The veteran safety was sidelined for Miami's Week 5 game against New England due to a shin injury but has missed only one defensive snap over 10 contests since. If Poyer ends up being unable to play Sunday, Elijah Campbell could be asked to handle a significant role in the secondary.