Jordan Poyer Injury: Misses first practice of week

Poyer (shin) did not participate in practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poyer injured his shin in the first half of Monday's loss to the Titans and did not return for the second half. He'll have two more chances to see the practice field ahead of Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Patriots. Marcus Maye would be the top candidate to start at strong safety if Poyer is unable to suit up for Sunday's game.