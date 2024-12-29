Fantasy Football
Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Poyer (knee/finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The starting safety appeared on the injury report early in the week and missed two practices, but he did return for the last session of the week as a limited participant. Poyer has missed one defensive snap over the last 10 games since sitting out of Miami's Week 5 contest against New England with a shin injury. The veteran has 84 tackles (43 solo) and two pass breakups on the year.

Jordan Poyer
Miami Dolphins

