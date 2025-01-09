Jordan Poyer News: Finishes 2024 with 98 tackles

Poyer racked up 98 tackles (51 solo) and three pass breakups across 16 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.

Poyer missed one game due to injury, Week 5 against the Titans, but while healthy the 33-year-old safety was essentially an every-down player for the Dolphins. He operated as one of the more reliable aspects of Miami's secondary in 2024, despite not displaying much left in the tank as a true playmaker, and concluding the year without any INTs or sacks. The veteran safety will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.