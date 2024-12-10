Jordan Poyer News: Racks up seven stops vs. Jets

Poyer made seven tackles (four solo) during Miami's 32-26 win over New York in Week 15.

Poyer has now logged seven or more stops in all but one of his eight appearances since the Dolphins' bye in Week 6, and he's played 100 percent of defensive snaps in each of those contests. While he hasn't yet demonstrated significant fantasy upside this season, Poyer possess a reliable floor for production heading into Sunday's road matchup against the Texans.