Poyer (shin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Poyer upgraded to a full practice Friday after opening the Dolphins' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting he's moved past his shin issue in time for Sunday's contest. Expect the first-year Dolphin to start alongside Jevon Holland (hand) or Marcus Maye as part of Miami's top safety duo in Week 7.