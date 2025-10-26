The 13th-year veteran will move into a starting role at safety alongside Cole Bishop in Week 8 after Taylor Rapp (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday. Poyer joined the Bills' practice squad in late August and made his first appearance in Week 6 against the Falcons, when he logged one tackle while playing 22 snaps (18 on defense, four on special teams). He started in 16 regular-season games during the 2024 campaign with the Dolphins and finished with 98 tackles (51 solo) and three pass defenses.