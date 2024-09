Jordan Poyer: Racks up nine tackles in loss

Poyer notched nine tackles (five solo) during Miami's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Poyer played 100 percent of defensive snaps during the Dolphins' loss to Seattle. While he hasn't yet picked up a pass breakup or interception through three contest, Poyer's every-down role makes him a viable option in most IDP formats. He'll have an opportunity to make more plays Monday versus the Titans and a mistake-prone Will Levis.