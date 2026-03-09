Jordan Stout headshot

Jordan Stout News: Follows Harbaugh to New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Stout agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stout's new contract will make him the highest-paid punter in the NFL once officially signed Wednesday. The All-Pro spent the first four years of his NFL career with Harbaugh in Baltimore and now follows the head coach to New York. He's averaged 47.5 yards per punt across his career.

Jordan Stout
New York Giants
