Jordan White headshot

Jordan White Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Jaguars placed White (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Monday.

White was an undrafted free agent who played college football at West Virginia, Liberty and Vanderbilt. The offensive lineman was placed on the reserve/retired list following the conclusion of rookie mini-camp and is likely done with his football career. If he chooses to pick football back up in the future, the Jaguars will have control of his rights.

Jordan White
Jacksonville Jaguars
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