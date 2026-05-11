Jordan White Injury: Placed on reserve/retired list
The Jaguars placed White (undisclosed) on the reserve/retired list Monday.
White was an undrafted free agent who played college football at West Virginia, Liberty and Vanderbilt. The offensive lineman was placed on the reserve/retired list following the conclusion of rookie mini-camp and is likely done with his football career. If he chooses to pick football back up in the future, the Jaguars will have control of his rights.
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