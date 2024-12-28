Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Whitehead headshot

Jordan Whitehead Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

The Buccaneers activated Whitehead (pectoral) off injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Whitehead has been on injured reserve during the Bucs' last four games due to a pectoral injury that he suffered in Week 12 against the Giants. He was a full participant in practice all week, and while he remains questionable to play against the Panthers on Sunday, his activation off IR indicates that he is on track to play. If Whitehead is indeed active, he would reclaim his starting spot at strong safety while Mike Edwards reverts to a depth role.

Jordan Whitehead
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now