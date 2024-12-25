Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Whitehead headshot

Jordan Whitehead Injury: Estimated as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Whitehead (pectoral) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Whitehead ruptured his pectoral muscle during the Buccaneers' Week 12 win over the Giants, which prompted Tampa Bay to place the veteran safety on injured reserve in late November. Whitehead's 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Tuesday, and while Wednesday's report was an estimate, it's an encouraging sign that he was listed as a full participant. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of returning from IR and playing against the Panthers on Sunday.

Jordan Whitehead
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now