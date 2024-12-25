Jordan Whitehead Injury: Estimated as full participant

Whitehead (pectoral) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Whitehead ruptured his pectoral muscle during the Buccaneers' Week 12 win over the Giants, which prompted Tampa Bay to place the veteran safety on injured reserve in late November. Whitehead's 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Tuesday, and while Wednesday's report was an estimate, it's an encouraging sign that he was listed as a full participant. His practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of returning from IR and playing against the Panthers on Sunday.