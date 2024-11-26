Jordan Whitehead Injury: Not ruling out 2024 return

Whitehead does not have a surgery scheduled after sustaining a ruptured pectoral during Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

It was feared that Whitehead would have to shut his season down after suffering a serious injury in Week 12, but it seems like there's a chance he could return this year if Tampa Bay makes a playoff run. In the meantime, his absence could propel Mike Edwards into a starting role at safety.