Jordan Whitehead Injury: Out Sunday, as expected
Whitehead (pectoral) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Panthers.
Whitehead ruptured his pectoral last Sunday against the Giants, so there was never a real chance of him suiting up in Week 13. Though the veteran safety is expected to be out several weeks, he's not currently slated for surgery, and there's a chance he could return at some point before the end of the campaign. Mike Edwards will likely move into a starting role with Whitehead out of action.
