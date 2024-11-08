Jordan Whitehead Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Whitehead (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

The 27-year-old opened Tampa Bay's week of practice with consecutive DNPs, but he upgraded to a limited session Friday, suggesting he could be trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday. However, if Whitehead can't play through his quadriceps issue in Week 10, expect Kaevon Merriweather to serve as the Buccaneers' top strong safety.