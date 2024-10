Whitehead (groin) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The safety recorded five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed before leaving the game. Whitehead had 31 tackles (20 solo) and two passes defensed in Tampa Bay's first four games. Kaevon Merriweather is the next man up on the depth chart.